Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 374818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Indiva alerts:

Indiva Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.