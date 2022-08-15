Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.32. 4,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.