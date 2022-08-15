Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 21st

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Insurance Australia Group
