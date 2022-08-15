Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 21st

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

About Insurance Australia Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.