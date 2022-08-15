International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILALGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Land Alliance will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

