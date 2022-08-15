International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Land Alliance will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

