Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Callan Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,578,000 after acquiring an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,323,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.87. 738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,645. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55.

