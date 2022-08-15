Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $176.93. 16,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.