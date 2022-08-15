Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $5,382.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.