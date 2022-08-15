iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 154,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iPower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iPower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Trading Down 1.7 %

IPW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.84. iPower has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. iPower had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that iPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

