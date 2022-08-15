ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 902,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 9,113,551 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

ironSource Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Institutional Trading of ironSource

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

