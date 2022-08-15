iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,279 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,702. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.