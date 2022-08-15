iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.54 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

