iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 3.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,596,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,378,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,264 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

