iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. 5,736,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

