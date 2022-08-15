iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Boosted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

