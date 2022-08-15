iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $5,380,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $95.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.