iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $37,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,649. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.