iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Lowered by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $145.63 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.21.

