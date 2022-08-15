iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Trimmed by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.75. 9,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,707. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.