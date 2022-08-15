iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,442. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

