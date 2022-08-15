iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after buying an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,051,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 753,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.