iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $258,420,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,951,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $92.68. 149,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

