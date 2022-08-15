iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Trimmed by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $66.28. 832,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,342,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

