iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.