iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

