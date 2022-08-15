iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,796 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

