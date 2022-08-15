iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.11. 56,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.