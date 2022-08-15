iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.86. 24,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day moving average is $230.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.