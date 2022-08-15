iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 200,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 344,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,119,000 after buying an additional 139,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.