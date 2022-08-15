iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 51,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,630. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

