iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $201.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average of $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

