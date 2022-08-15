iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 11.9% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $200.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,519,807. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

