iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Westshore Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $74.27. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,484. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

