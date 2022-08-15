iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.07. 53,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.