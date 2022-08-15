iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $261.28. 81,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,602. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

