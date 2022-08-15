iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Dohj LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJR traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,155. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

