iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stake Lessened by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

IYT traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.23. 85,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.47. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

