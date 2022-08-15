Island Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43.00 (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Island Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Island Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,428.54 and approximately $43.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Island Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,111,512,021,950 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.

Island Coin Coin Trading

