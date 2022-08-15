Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 57,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

