Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 57,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
