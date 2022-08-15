Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 3,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

