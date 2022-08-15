Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 3,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
