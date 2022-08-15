Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4,420.00 and a one year high of $4,900.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,592.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5,122.17.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

