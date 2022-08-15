Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $4,420.00 and a one year high of $4,900.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,592.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5,122.17.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
