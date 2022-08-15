Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.43

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 26652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

