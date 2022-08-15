Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $110,453.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $226,146.28 and approximately $110,453.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

