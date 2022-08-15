JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,372,200 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 1,231,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,722.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JB Hi-Fi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

JBHIF stock remained flat at 33.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. JB Hi-Fi has a 52-week low of 33.07 and a 52-week high of 33.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 33.07.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, TV shows, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising washers and dryers, fridges and freezers, vacuuming and cleaning, microwaves and dishwashers, coffee machines, small kitchen appliances, and heating and cooling products.

