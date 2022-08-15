Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,271.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Jenoptik from €30.00 ($30.61) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

