Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.38. 3,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

