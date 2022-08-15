Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,241. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $108,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

