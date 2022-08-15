JOE (JOE) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $107.81 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036759 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 310,996,645 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
