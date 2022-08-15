JOE (JOE) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $107.81 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036759 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 310,996,645 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

