Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

