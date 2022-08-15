JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.