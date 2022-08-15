JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €28.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at €18.68 ($19.07) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.